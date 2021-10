A reception for new President Alar Karis and former President Kersti Kaljulaid was held at Kadriorg Art Museum on Monday and attended by Estonia's former heads of state.

President Alar Karis, Speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will speak at the event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!