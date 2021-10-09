Kaljulaid painting added to heads of state gallery

On Saturday, a painting of President Kersti Kaljulaid was added to the Office of the President's gallery of heads of state.

The painting was created by Alice Kask who said it was important for her to highlight humanity when capturing Kaljulaid's likeness.

"I wanted to prevent all these attributes that are usually associated with the president, or any of my artistic techniques, from destroying that humanity. I did not want the painting to become very overwhelmed with meanings, but to convey humanity and the fact that the president is the protagonist," the artist said.

In addition to the official portrait, two other works by Kask depicting the president were presented on Saturday.

One of them was gifted to Kaljulaid by the Estonian Founders Society, which brings together founders of technology companies.

Portraits of the heads of state of Estonia are housed on the first floor of the Office of the President.

Kaljulaid will step down from office on Monday after five years in the role.

