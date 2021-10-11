Fate of President Kaljulaid's advisors wide-ranging

On Monday, new advisors start work at the office of president-elect, Alar Karis, whose inauguration takes place that afternoon and which means the term ending for advisors of the outgoing president, Kersti Kaljulaid. Many of them are going to high-level posts elsewhere, while others have a more open-ended work situation.

Daily newspaper Postimees wrote (link in Estonian) that Peeter Kuimet, who worked as the president's security advisor, will take the position of head of the defense ministry's international cooperation department, from October 12.

Kaljulaid's former economic advisor, Heido Vitsur, announced that regarding his new challenges, the situation is nice and easy for him - he can go back to where he came from to work at the president's office, as an economic expert at LHV bank.

Both the director of the office, Tiit Riisalo, and its civil society adviser Triin Toomesaar, are taking a step back and will see what the future brings.

Public relations adviser to Kajulaid, Taavi Linnamäe, left his answer ambiguous, and said that he has several options, though fewer certain plans.

ERR says that Riisalo could potentially join the Thee Seas Initiative (3SI) team, and that Linnamäe could continue to be an advisor to Kaljulaid, even after her term of office ends.

As to Kersti Kaljulaid herself, she recently said in a longer interview given to ETV that she is planning to continue contributing to Estonian life.

"It's very important that I understand that responsibility, that the outgoing president, one who is in fact too young to retire, can formulate her role freely. I'm not excluding any possibilities - working in a company, or in politics. Everything is possible."

Kajulaid, who early this year abandoned a bid to become the new Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) secretary general, said she also didn't exclude becoming prime minister at some point, and added that she was ready to serve the people in various ways.

