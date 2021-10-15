More than 230,000 votes cast during advance voting

More than 20 percent of Estonia's electorate had cast a vote in the local elections by Friday morning. Today, all 448 polling stations will open across the country.

Data from the Election Commission showed by 8:05 a.m. on Friday morning a total of 232,397 votes have been submitted - 21.6 percent of those eligible to vote.

Of these, 158,847 were online votes and 73,550 were paper.

The most votes have been cast in Hiiu County (24.5 percent), Tallinn (23.7 percent) and Tartu (23.3 percent). Ida-Viru County's turnout is the lowest so far at 15 percent.

Today, advance voting ends and all of Estonia's polling stations will open. They will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday (October 17). E-voting ends at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Advance voting started at 9 a.m. on Monday.

More data can be viewed on the Electoral Commission's website.

Votes cast during advance voting by October 15, 2021. Source: Valimised.ee

For more ERR News coverage on local elections, see here. ERR News has also put together a FAQ for the local government elections, available here. A list of candidates by district is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!