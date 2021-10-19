Electoral committee: Voter turnout revised to 54.7 percent after recount

Official voter turnout at the 2021 local elections has been revised downward slightly, to 54.7 percent of the electorate. Earlier reports put turnout at 54.8 percent, but the revised figure is still considerably higher than turnout at the last local elections in 2017 (53.5 percent).

The State Electoral Committee (VPK) says that of 1,074,046 eligible voters, 587,361 participated in the elections.

After a count and recount, the number of e-votes totaled 273,620, also higher than in 2017, while 313,741 voters cast their ballot on paper at a polling station.

Overall, this gives a 54.7 percent turnout, the committee says.

Electoral law requried a recount of the votes through Monday and Tuesday, following the original results announcements which trickled in through the course of Sunday night and the small hours of Monday, across Estonia's 79 electoral districts.

584,902 valid votes were cast, while 2,459 invalid votes were cast, the committee says.

Complaints can be submitted to the VPK within three days, which means the final, official tally will be announced after these complaints have been announced.

Read more about the nationwide results here and at ERR News' elections page here.

The local elections have the widest franchise of Estonia's three elections, as all permanent foreign residents are eligible to vote, while the minimum voting age is 16. The voting age is 18 at the EU and Riigikogu elections; all EU citizens resident in Estonia are entitled to vote in the European elections, while the Riigikogu election is confined to Estonian citizens only. Presidential elections are not direct, as the head of state is elected by the Riigikogu in the first instance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!