Six formal complaints were made to electoral committee

The chairman of the National Electoral Committee Oliver Kask told ERR on Sunday evening that the committee received six formal complaints in addition to a multitude of questions during election day.

Kask said elections weeks always come with their own issues, but everything went smoothly this year. He added that a voter turnout percentage of 54.8 is a good result during the coronavirus, but still far from what it was 12 years ago, when it exceeded 60 percent.

Responding to a question about violations, Kask said there were some suspicions. "I cannot give you a total number, some are more like questions. There have been six formal complaints made, but there will be more once votes have been gone over again," the electoral committee head said.

He said the effects of voting tents set up around Estonia need to be assessed, but Kask believes they made voters' lives easier. "The voter was not linked to one certain location and was able to vote wherever on Friday and Saturday."

Overview

Advance voting started Monday, October 11, while polling day itself is Sunday, October 17.

All permanent residents of Estonia were eligible to vote. This year voters could cast a ballot in any polling station within their electoral district, rather than being tied to one particular voting point.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Estonian time on Sunday, October 17.

The Center Party and electoral alliances won the most votes in the 2021 local elections on Sunday night.

Center lost its absolute majority in Tallinn for the first time in more than 15 years. It will now need to form a coalition to take power in the capital.

EKRE almost doubled its vote share from 6.7 percent in 2017 to 13.2 percent. The party also won in Pärnu.

Eesti 200, competing in the local elections for the first time, gained 6 percent of the vote.

Center, Reform and the Social Democrats (SDE) all lost votes compared to the last election. SDE's more than halved from 10.4 percent to 5 percent.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) remained the most popular politician in Estonia and increased his personal mandate. He received 27,737 votes.

Nationwide results:

Center: 24.4 percent (142,596 votes)

Electoral coalitions: 24.3 percent (141,861)

Reform: 17.3 percent (101,295)

EKRE: 13.2 percent (77,236)

Isamaa: 8.4 percent (48,848)

Eesti 200: 6.0 percent (35,317)

SDE: 5.0 percent (29,082)

Greens: 1.1 percent (6,307)

Independent candidates: 0.3 percent (1,762)

TULE: 0.0 percent (278)

