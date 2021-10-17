Voter turnout exceeds 2017 local elections level at 54.8 percent

Voter turnout for the 2021 local election totaled 54.8 percent as the polls closed on Sunday night, exceeding the result four years ago.

This year's turnout was 1.5 percentage points higher than at the last local elections in 2017. In total, 588,832 voted online and in person.

There was a record number of e-votes cast as 275,587 cast by the end of online voting on Saturday night. This was more than 28,000 more than at the last Riigikogu election in 2019.

The final number of e-votes will become clear late on Sunday evening after double voting checks will take place once polls close. If a voter uses both the electronic and physical voting options, the vote cast using a paper ballot will be counted.

Additionally, 313,280 paper votes were cast at 448 polling stations across the country.

The voting period started at 9 a.m. on Monday (October 11) and ended at 8 p.m. on Sunday (October 17).

Turnout by counties

The top three highest turnout rates were in Jõgeva County (59.4 percent), Hiiu County (59.1 percent) and Lääne County (58.8 percent).

The lowest three were Ida-Viru County (47.4 percent), Rapla County (52.6 percent) and Pärnu County (53.3 percent).

The majority of counties had a turnout rate of at least 54 percent.

Both Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia's largest cities, had a rate of 54.6 percent.

More information can be viewed on the National Election Committee's website.

The local elections have the widest franchise of any of Estonia's three direct elections.

Anyone who is a permanent resident over the age of 16 can vote. In comparison, the voting age is 18 at the Riigikogu elections, where only Estonian citizens can participate, and the same age at the EU elections, in which EU citizens can vote.

Voter turnout on polls closing looked like this:

Editor's note: This article was updated to include turnout figures as of 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., and to add a gallery of vote-counting in progress and to update voter turnout maps.

--

