Online voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday

Online voting in Estonia's local elections ends at 8 p.m. on Saturday (October 16).

Those who want to vote online can follow the instructions on the valimised.ee website.

It is possible to cast a paper ballot in a polling station until 8 p.m. on Sunday (October 17).

So far, 214,181 votes have been cast online since advance voting opened on Monday.

Who can vote?

Foreigners, over the age of 16, with a long-term residence permit or the right of permanent residence can vote in local elections

If citizens of third countries or stateless persons are staying in Estonia on the basis of a temporary residence permit or temporary right of residence, they do not have the right to vote.

Editor: Helen Wright

