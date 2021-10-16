Online voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday
Online voting in Estonia's local elections ends at 8 p.m. on Saturday (October 16).
Those who want to vote online can follow the instructions on the valimised.ee website.
It is possible to cast a paper ballot in a polling station until 8 p.m. on Sunday (October 17).
So far, 214,181 votes have been cast online since advance voting opened on Monday.
Who can vote?
Foreigners, over the age of 16, with a long-term residence permit or the right of permanent residence can vote in local elections
If citizens of third countries or stateless persons are staying in Estonia on the basis of a temporary residence permit or temporary right of residence, they do not have the right to vote.
Editor: Helen Wright