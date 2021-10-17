Sunday is local government elections polling day

In all, 448 polling stations are open nationwide from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Advance voting turnout was 39.6 percent. It is possible to alter an e-vote by voting physically on election day.

Voters can vote at whichever polling station in the city or rural municipality or Tallinn city district.

The 2021 local elections are the first to use electronic voter lists, meaning that voters are no longer tied to a particular station and can vote everywhere in their electoral district.

E-voting closed at 8 p.m. on Saturday, while people can change their e-vote by voting at polling stations on Sunday.

People can vote for local representatives in 79 local governments. Candidates total 10,025. Advance voting that took place from Monday to Saturday say 39.6 percent of people cast their vote. Recent data suggests 275,587 people voted electronically and 149,824 at polling station.

The final number of e-votes will become clear late on Sunday evening after double voting checks will take place once polls close. If a voter uses both the electronic and physical voting options, the vote cast using a paper ballot will be counted.

