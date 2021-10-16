Local election turnout almost 30 percent by Saturday morning

Almost 30 percent of the Estonian electorate had cast a ballot in the local elections by Saturday morning with two days of voting still left to go.

As of 8:20 a.m., 317,876 eligible people – 29.6 percent – had voted.

Almost twice as many e-votes had been cast – 208,217 – compared with 109,659 paper ballots.

Data from the National Election Service shows the highest turnout so far is in Hiiu County (32.9 percent), Tallinn (30.9 percent), the City of Tartu (30.8 percent) and Jõgeva County (30.1 percent).

Turnout for the 2021 local elections at 8:20 a.m. on October 16. Source: valimised.ee

The most eastern county Ida-Viru County has the lowest rate at 22.6 percent, followed by Pärnu and Rapla counties, both on 24 percent.

The final day of the local election is Sunday (October 17) and polling stations close at 8 p.m. There are 448 stations open across the country.

Saturday is the final day for e-voting, which will end at 8 p.m.

More data can be viewed on the valimised.ee website.

Who can vote?

Foreigners, over the age of 16, with a long-term residence permit or the right of permanent residence can vote in local elections

If citizens of third countries or stateless persons are staying in Estonia on the basis of a temporary residence permit or temporary right of residence, they do not have the right to vote.

For more ERR News coverage on local elections, see here. ERR News has also put together a FAQ for the local government elections, available here. A list of candidates by district is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!