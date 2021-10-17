Jobs top priorities list of Narva voters

The city of Narva.
The city of Narva. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The choice in Narva is whether to trust leaders who have stayed in power for 20 years or opt for newcomers. Jobs top the agenda. ERR's Jüri Nikolajev asked Narva voters about their expectations for the incoming authority.

People who turn up to vote before the polling station even opens are usually highly motivated.

"It is my civic duty. I always vote even though I am a Russian citizen. People who made a lot of promises ended up doing very little," one local voter said. "That is why I'm voting for new people. I came out after my husband lost his job of 39 years at the Eesti Power Plant and cannot find a new one, and I'm casting my lot with new people," she said.

Having a job is important in Narva and people make choices along corresponding lines. Several voters decided to back employers running for the local council.

"I'm voting for my employer. I support their initiatives and believe they lend the city stability," a resident said. "I'm voting for my employer as I want them to make the council and represent their interests – our interests," another offered.

Voter turnout came to just 44 percent in Narva four years ago. Six election coalitions are aiming for the council this time, and it is hoped that increased competition could boost voter activity.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

