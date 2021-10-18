Kõlvart: We need some time for coalition negotiations

Estonia's highest vote-getter and current Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) admitted on Monday afternoon that a new situation has developed in Tallinn politics, since other parties have now changed their mind and would join Center in a city government coalition.

Reform Party, the Social Democratic Party and Eesti 200 have all stated on Monday that they expect Center as the election winner in Tallinn to make the first move in establishing a coalition government.

"Center will certainly not refuse the responsibility, but we need time to make a proposal to someone to initiate negotiations," Kõlvart told ERR. The mayor added that he has not yet discussed a possible coalition with any other party representative.

"Center is not able to react as fast to such a sudden change of mind, we want to make a solid proposal and need time for it. We do not want to delay things and cause intrigue. We also do not want coalition negotiations to be at market prices," Kõlvart said.

Estonia's leading vote-getter at 27,737 votes, Kõlvart confirmed that he will discuss making a proposal to a potential partner with his team and Center's management. "Tallinn's future is such an important topic that it must also be discussed with Center's leadership," the current Tallinn mayor said.

Center won 45.2 percent of the votes and 38 seats of the 79-member city council. Reform won 15 council seats, EKRE won eight, Eesti 200 won seven seats, the Social Democratic Party won six and Isamaa five seats.

This is the first time in four election cycles that Center has not taken at least 40 seats, or the absolute majority and will now need to create a coalition to take power.

