LIVE BLOG: Local Elections 2021

ERR News will be live-blogging the October 17 local elections, where all the important election-related news and, from Sunday evening, results, will be in the one place.

A total of 10,025 candidates are running for election across 79 municipalities. Advance voting started Monday, October 11, while polling day itself is Sunday, October 17.

All permanent residents of Estonia are eligible to vote, while in a new innovation, voters can attend any polling station within their electoral district.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Estonian time on Sunday, while the results are expected to come in through the evening, and will be live-blogged when they do.

The live-blog feed is below.