Rapla coalition signs agreement, independent EKRE candidate becomes mayor

The representatives of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Reform Party and electoral alliance Sidus Rapla signed a coalition agreement on Wednesday, in which independent candidate Gert Villard, running in EKRE's list, will become the new municipality mayor of Rapla.

The new coalition promised to ensure balanced development in Rapla in addition to supporting kindergartens and schools to make Rapla a growing community. The coalition will also continue developing the central square in Rapla.

"Financially, one of the bigger things is creating a sauna and water center in Rapla, which has been promised for years by one or another political group. But an opportunity to give children swimming classes and people a way to relax has been missing in Rapla so far," said EKRE candidate and former environment minister Rene Kokk.

Rapla municipality council chairman candidate Kalle Toomet (Reform) said the city's priorities in sports is to finish a football stadium, an artificial turf pitch and its hangar. "And another direction is reconstructing the track and field stadium in the county center," Toomet said.

The most popular electoral list in Rapla during the local government elections in October was the Rapla Vallakodanike Liit electoral alliance, which gained the support of 34.9 percent of the voters. The alliance and its 10 seats in the city council, was left out of the coalition, however. EKRE has nine seats, Reform has five and Sidus Rapla has three seats in the city council.

