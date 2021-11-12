Four-party coalition confirmed for Viimsi rural municipality

Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) has been confirmed rural municipality council chair in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn, following the October 17 local elections, the first election in Estonia where Eesti 200 have won seats, and in a four-party coalition which includes Reform and Isamaa.

Hussar, who stepped down as Postimees editor-in-chief in 2018 to pursue a career in politics, said that: "We have drawn up an ambitious cooperation agreement with our coalition partners, one which will give Viimsi a roadmap for its development for a significantly longer period than just the four-year election cycle."

These developments included improve the quality of the living environment and protecting natural habitats, Hussar said.

That coalition consists of Reform (six seats), Eesti 200 (three seats) Isamaa (two seats) and local electoral alliance Vali Viimsi (two seats).

Ilar Lemetti (Reform) is rural municipality mayor.

Jan Trei (Isamaa) and Pille Petersoon (Vali Viimsi) are deputy council chairs.

In opposition is another electoral alliance, Kogukondade Viimsi (three seats), the Center Party (three seats) and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (three seats).

Eesti 200 was founded in 2018 and narrowly missed out on Riigikogu seats at the 2019 general election, winning its first mandates at this year's election.

There are two types of municipality in Estonia, city, for the larger settlements, and rural municipality, for the remainder. In practice Viimsi, like much of the Tallinn commuter belt, has long been experiencing population pressures and plenty of new build residential housing projects, though smaller villages and large areas of forest are also present. It borders with Tallinn municipality and lies to the capital's northeast, making up the peninsula of the same name.

