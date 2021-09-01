Tallinn, Tartu public transport switches to winter schedule

From September 1, public transport in Tallinn and Tartu will move to their winter timetables.

Tallinn's public transport will switch to the winter schedule and the timetables of many bus lines and all tram and trolleybus lines will change. School buses will also be on the route again.

A new bus stop Pilvetee will be added to bus lines No. 9 and 13 on Kadaka tee between Akadeemia tee and Ehitajate tee.

Bus line 63 will be operated also on Sundays.

Additional departures will be added to bus lines 4, 20, 20A, 21, 21B, 37, 41, 41B, 49 and 57 to reduce the interval.

Information including timetables, line routes, and stops, are available on the Tallinn website: transport.tallinn.ee.

In connection with the beginning of the school year, school buses will travel from 1 September on the routes Viimsi Center - Baltic Station, Tammneeme – Balti jaam and Tiskre - Balti jaam. There are no changes in the routes and timetables of the school bus lines. All information about school buses can be found at: https://www.tallinn.ee/eng/School-bus.

Tartu public transport changed on August 30

From August 30, city buses in Estonia's second biggest city will run according to their autumn-winter timetables.

There will be significant changes to routes 2 and 7. Departure times for several routes will also become more frequent.

You can see the changes in more detail on travel planner website of peatus.ee.

Schedule changes will be added to bus stops, online and in guides at the end of the week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!