Four-party coalition signed in Viimsi municipality

On Monday, a four-party coalition agreement was signed between Reform, Eesti 200, Isamaa and electoral alliance Vali Viimsi to form a government in Vimsi municipality.

Illar Lemetti, the current municipality mayor, will likely continue as the rural municipality mayor. The council will be led by a member of Eesti 200.

Reform has six seats in the 21-member city council to go with Eesti 200's three and Isamaa's and Vali Viimsi's two each, which is good enough for 13 seats in the council.

Riina Aasma (Reform Party) told ERR: "We have brought newcomers to the government in the form of Eesti 200, which also makes us very happy. A lot of enthusiasm, initiative and professionalism will definitely be added."

She said the coalition agreement is long and very challenging.

Compared to the last municipality government, Reform lost two mandates with Eesti 200 leading man Lauri Hussar gaining the most votes in Viimsi.

Hussar plans to run for leader of the council.

The council will meet as soon as the local election results are officially announced later this month.

Four parties signed a coalition agreement in Viimsi municipality on November 1. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

