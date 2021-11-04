Former prosecutor general to be Saue deputy council chair

Former prosecutor general Lavly Perling (Isamaa) is to be deputy council chair in the Saue rural municipality, just outside Tallinn, following a coalition deal signed between her party, Reform and a local electoral alliance, to govern the district for the next four years.

The coalition line-up is unchanged on the previous local government, though many new individuals have been elected both to it and the opposition, ERR reports.

The electoral alliance Koostöö - Meie Vald, with 11 seats, is joined by the Reform Party (five seats) and Isamaa (four seats) giving it a majority on the 27-seat council.

A total of 132 candidates ran for the 27 seats, with 18 of those returned being reelected, and the remaining nine, including Perling, newcomers.

Perling will be deputy council chair along with Eero Kaljuste (Koostöö - Meie Vald), while Harry Pajundi (Reform) stays on as council chair.

Key issues included in the coalition agreement include developing rural life and expanding the kindergarten and schools network.

Like many municipalities located in the prosperous Tallinn commuter belt, Saue has seen a growing population in recent years.

The municipality will also make use of state support measures, cooperation with the private sector and cooperation with neighboring municipalities in its investments, ERR reports.

Lavly Perling mounted a leadership challenge against Isamaa chief Helir-Valdor Seeder in the summer, and was part of the "Parempoolsed" faction, within the party.

