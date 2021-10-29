Local elections official results to be finalized first-half of November

The official results of the October 17 local elections will be announced in the first half of November, the State Electoral Committee (VVK) says. The intervening time is being used to process election complaints, primarily.

VKK chair Arne Kõitmäe told ERR Friday that: "As of now, the deadline for submitting new complaints has in general expired, since the results of the election were confirmed and recounted at the municipalities on October 18 and October 19. However, a number of complaints have already been submitted. The election results cannot be announced until these have also been heard at the Supreme Court."

The Supreme Court reviews an appeal within seven days, Kõitmäe added.

"Once the Supreme Court has made its decision, then these local governments whose complaints have not been admitted can start to announce their electoral results, and then seven days after that, the council can convene for its first sitting," Kõitmäe went on.

A number of complaints were reviewed Tuesday, he added, concerning Haljala rural municipality in Lääne-Viru County, Tartu city, Maardu city, Narva and Otepää, which will all go to the Supreme Court, while another complaint concerning Tallinn polling stations is being processed by the court, he said.

The results as they stand are here.

