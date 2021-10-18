Local elections 2021: Results

Results for the local elections are collected below. This article will be updated when new results are added.

Hiiu County

The Social Democrats won seven seats of the 23-member council.

Five seats were won by election alliance Ühine Hiiumaa, four seats went to Center, three to Reform, with two each for Isamaa and EKRE.

SDE member Hergo Tasuja won the most votes - 434.

Kohtla-Järve

The Center Party won in the northeastern Estonian industrial city of Kohtla-Järve by a wide margin with 4,371 votes (42 percent).

Center will get 12 seats on the council, SDE five, Restart Kohtla-Järve four, and the Reform Party and the Progress electoral union two seats each.

EKRE) received 394 votes (3.8 percent) of the vote in the predominantly Russian-speaking city.

Paide

The electoral alliance "Paide - Inimeste linn" won seven seats on the 23-member council.

Isamaa won four seats followed and three each were given to EKRE, Reform, the electoral alliance "UUS Paide" and Center.

Pärnu

The Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) won the municipal elections in the southwestern resort town of Pärnu ahead of the Reform Party.

EKRE collected 24.1 percent of the vote and will get 10 seats on the council. Next came the Reform Party and the Pärnu Ühendab (Parnu Unites) election coalition, both of which will get nine seats on the council.

Isamaa will get six seats and the Center Party five seats in Pärnu.

Põlva

EKRE won a narrow victory over Reform, although both will gain six seats on the council. The party won 22.5 percent of the vote and Reform 22.2 percent.

Center followed closely behind on 20 percent and will also receive six seats.

Eesti 200, Isamaa and the electoral alliance Põlva Areng will each get three seats.

Rakvere

Isamaa won nine of the 21 seats available in Rakvere.

EKRE and Center each won four seats, SDE two with one each going to Reform and Eesti 200.

Saaremaa

Electoral union Terve Saaremaa won eight seats on the council and gained 25.7 percent of the vote.

EKRE and Reform Party received six mandates each, Isamaa five, Center four and Estonia 200 two.

City of Tartu

Reform continues to be the biggest party in Tartu. It won 36.8 percent of the vote, securing 19 seats in the council.

EKRE and Estonia 200 will both get eight seats, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party five seats each and Center four.

Viimsi

The Reform Party won six seats on the 21-member council, two fewer than at the last election in 2017.

Election alliance Kogukondade Viimsi, Center and Eesti 200 each won three seats, EKRE, Isamaa and election alliance Vali Viimsi each gained two seats.

Eesti 200's Lauri Hussar gained the highest number of votes, winning 660.

Viljandi

The electoral alliance Südamega Viljandis won eight seats on the 27-member council.

This was followed by seven seats for Reform, four each for EKRE and Isamaa, and two each for Center and Eesti 200.

Candidate Helmen Kütt received the highest number of votes - 866.

Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder won 326 votes and Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab 157.

Võru

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) gained 10 seats in Võru - one less than an absolute majority - on the 21- member council.

EKRE won five seats, Reform three, Isamaa two and Center one.

Minister of Culture Anneli Ott (Center) received 85 votes.

