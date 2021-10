Electoral alliance "Pärnu Ühendab", Center and Reform will start coalition negotiations in Pärnu County and seek to shut EKRE out of office.

EKRE won the election in Pärnu, gaining 10 seats on the 39-member council.

Reform and Mayor Romek Kosenkranius' electoral alliance have nine seats each. The Center Party has five seats in the new council.

