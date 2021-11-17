Tallinn mayor: We will likely not finish next year's budget this year

Tallinn city government is looking at an intensive process in drawing up the next year's budget and the supplemental budget this year and the budget procedure will likely be delayed into next year, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said.

The new city government, consisting of Center Party and Social Democratic Party (SDE), should take up office on November 26 with the Tallinn city council supposed to appoint the government next Thursday, Kõlvart said.

"We are expecting a pretty tense and intense start. The first thing we should process is next year's budget and the supplemental budget this year. We will likely not be able to finish the budget procedure. This means there will be another city council sitting after Christmas," Kõlvart said.

The city council's new line-up is set to convene on Thursday and a new council chair will be appointed. The seat belongs to the Social Democrats as of the coalition agreement, but the party has not yet announced who will take up the post. Kõlvart noted that he hopes to receive information about the candidate by Wednesday evening.

In addition to the city council chair seat, Social Democrats have also been assigned three deputy mayor seats and the position of Nõmme district mayor. The deputy mayors will be responsible for entrepreneurship, culture and urban planning.

"We do not know who will participate from the Social Democrats' side. Center has an understanding of who should continue in city government. We plan on confirming it Wednesday. We hope to receive official information from our partners by Wednesday evening so we would have a clear understanding of who the candidates for city council chairman and city government members are so the city council can appoint them a week later," Kõlvart said.

The Center Party and the the Social Democratic Party (SDE) signed a coalition agreement for Tallinn city government last week, but SDE has not been able to come up with candidates for top city government positions, including that of city council chairman.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!