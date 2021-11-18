Social Democrats announce city government candidates

The second half of the Tallinn city government coalition - the Social Democratic Party (SDE) - announced its candidates for Nõmme district mayor and three deputy mayor positions on Thursday.

On a wet day at the Nõmme train station on Thursday, the SDE members stepped off a train in front of reporters. "As of the coalition agreement, it is up to us to name a district mayor for Nõmme so that the district of Nõmme will be led by Social Democrats for the next four years," Kaljulaid said.

"Secondly, I think Nõmme is a very green district and it is important for us to emphasize that greenery, preservation of green areas and good urban environment important. Nõmme also has a good rail connection with downtown Tallinn, rail transport is very important to us, tramline development, for city districts to be connected and so that people would not have to use personal cars," Kaljulaid added.

Businessman Lauri Paeveer will become the district mayor for Nõmme. The remaining six districts will be headed by Center Party members.

Joosep Vimm will take up the position of Tallinn deputy mayor for entrepreneurship, Kaarel Oja will be the deputy mayor for culture with Natalie Mets assisting him in nightlife questions and Madle Lippus will be the deputy mayor for urban planning.

MP Jevgeni Ossinovski will leave the Riigikogu and become the Tallinn city council chairman with a vote set to take place on Thursday evening.

"I would emphasize two aspects, which are important to me in this position. The first is increasing the city council's democracy," Ossinovski said, adding that he would like to focus also on environmental matters. "We believe this is a beautiful and positive new start for Tallinn and our team will do all we can to bring positive change, which the city's residents expect."

SDE city government members (from left): Lauri Paeveer, Natalie Mets, Raimond Kaljulaid, Kaarel Oja, Madle Lippus, Joosep Vimm, Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!