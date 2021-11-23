Romek Kosenkranius returned as Pärnu mayor

Romek Kosenkranius (Pärnu Ühendab) will return as mayor of Pärnu, after getting 23 votes in favor on the 39-seat council. Kosenkranius has been mayor since 2015, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Monday night.

Pärnu Ühendab (nine seats), an electoral alliance, is in coalition with Reform (nine seats) and Center (five seats), making a majority of 23, while the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), with 10 seats, and Isamaa, with six seats, are in opposition, in the southwest Estonian town.

EKRE's Alar Laneman, also running for the post of mayor, received 16 votes.

The new composition of the city government was also expected soon, AK reported, while the coalition says it plans to transform district elders into voting members on the city government, making the Tõstamaa, Audru and Paikuse (all districts of Pärnu) district elders in effect deputy mayors.

Kosenkranius, 52, became a deputy mayor in Pärnu in 2009 and was responsible for city planning and development, public order and security, and was returned in 2013 but administrative reform meant the position of deputy mayor was suspended. In April 2015 he became mayor.

Pärnu city council consists of five deputy mayors and the three district elders; the first group will take office on Tuesday, the second, from December 1. As with other city governments, the deputy mayors are allotted various different areas of governance.

The mayoral salary has been raised, from €4,050 per month (including a bonus) to €5,000 per month (with no bonus component) while deputy mayoral salaries have seen a 25 percent rise also, to €4,000 per month.

Kosenkranius has worked in the private sector in the past and in 2005 headed up the Port Artur shopping mall and the associated real estate group.

While the local elections took place nationwide on October 17, much of the intervening time has been taken up with coalition negotiations, while coalitions have to be voted on at the council chambers. Since the idea is for coalitions to have a majority in the chamber, these votes and the votes for mayor and other posts usually pass.

Local electoral alliances such as Pärnu Ühendab are a common feature in the municipal elections and present an alternative to the mainstream parties. They often end up in office as part of a coalition, particularly in smaller population centers.

Pärnu city has a population of a little under 40,000.

