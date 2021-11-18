Lasnamäe district elder to take up Tallinn deputy mayor position

Center Party announced its four deputy mayors in the city of Tallinn with previous Lasnamäe district elder Vladimir Svet taking up one of the mayoral spots. Svet will be responsible for the city's environment and utility matters.

As of the coalition agreement signed for Tallinn city government between Center and the Social Democratic Party, Center has four of the seven deputy mayor positions. The Social Democrats are set to announce their candidates on Thursday.

Svet said the decision to take up the post of deputy mayor was a difficult one for him. "I have worked for the development of my home district as Lasnamäe district elder and have been able to put together a strong team in city district government and have initiated multiple important changes, the effects of which will be seen in a few years," Svet said.

Center has not announced a new district elder for Tallinn's most populous district yet. "It is not yet known who will become the new district elder. Until a new person has not been named and from the moment I take up the position of deputy mayor, my current deputy district elder Anu Aus will take on my current responsibilities," Svet said.

In addition to Svet, Center announced Andrei Novikov as deputy mayor of transport and city property, Vadim Belobrovtsev as deputy mayor of sport, education and integration and Betina Beškina as deputy mayor of social welfare and health care.

Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) will continue as Mayor of Tallinn, as will Center's other district elders - Tõnis Liinat (Pirita), Jaanus Riibe (Kristiine), Monika Haukanõmm (Kesklinn), Lauri Laats (Mustamäe), Oleg Siljanov (Haabersti) and Manuela Pihlap (Põhja-Tallinn).

As of the coalition agreement with Center, SDE will get three of the seven deputy mayor seats, the seat of the city council chairman and the post of Nõmme district elder. SDE's deputy mayors will be responsible for entrepreneurship, culture and urban planning.

Center won 45.2 percent of the votes and 38 seats of the 79-member city council. Reform won 15 council seats, EKRE won eight, Eesti 200 won seven seats, SDE won six and Isamaa five seats.

This is the first time in four election cycles that Center has not taken at least 40 seats for the absolute majority and the party had to create a coalition, which they did with the Social Democrats.

