Tallinn city official detained on suspicion of bribery

A City of Tallinn official has been detained by the Internal Security Service (ISS), on suspicion of involvement in bribery.

Tõnis Liinat (Center), who is elder of the Pirita district of Tallinn, was detained Tuesday, daily Postimees reports (link in Estonian), along with other individuals, described as "entrepreneurs".

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said: "We are dealing with a very serious case."

"We don't know anything about the substance of the case at the moment, as we have no information either from the prosecutor's office, or from Tõnis Liinat. We hope that law enforcement agencies will do their work quickly and we are ready for all-round cooperation," the mayor added, via a spokesperson.

Liinat was detained as part of procedures initiated by the ISS, known in Estonian by the organization's acronym, Kapo, ERR reports.

The Pirita district offices said that no search had been conducted on their premises, adding that Tuesday had passed off as a normal, peaceable working day so far.

A prosecutor's office spokesperson pledged to provide more detailed information in the near future. It is standard practice for the ISS or for the Police and Border Guard Board to conduct their investigations under the prosecutor's office's guidance.

Liinat had been Pirita district elder (Vanavallem) since May 2019, and joined the Center party at the end of 2016.

