Tallinn city official to appeal ISS detention in court

News
Tõnis Liinat
Tõnis Liinat Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A Tallinn city government district elder (Vanavallem) is contesting his detention at the courts. The Internal Security Service (ISS) detained the official, Tõnis Liinat (Center), last week, on suspicion of involvement in bribery.

Paul Keres, counsel for Liinat, who was elder in the district of Pirita and who is in custody for two months, confirmed to ERR on Tuesday that his client was contesting the detention, though declined to comment on the content of the suspicion, calling it too "raw" at this time.

The appeal, to be filed at the second-tier circuit court, is currently being prepared, though it is not known exactly when it will be submitted, Keres added.

The court order which permitted the ISS to detain Liinat stated that he would remain in custody for two months.

Last Monday, July 4, the ISS detained a total of four people in relation to suspected corruption. A 51-year-old man is under suspicion of bribery, a 40-year-old man of bribery and aiding and abetting the same, while a 49-year-old man stands suspected of bribery, insurance fraud and causing property damage, it was reported at the time, while northern district prosecutor Triinu Olevi said that Liinat was under suspicion of using his position to direct decisions concerning the procurement and contracts related to Pirita's streets, green areas and beach maintenance, for personal gain, and not relating to the political party to which he belongs.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) called the development: "A very serious case."

Liinat was Pirita district elder from May 2019.

The day after his detention, Tallinn City Government announced that his powers as Pirita district elder had been suspended, and that Kaido Saarniit, who had been working as a district elder in Haabersti, in the west of the capital, would take over the Pirita role.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

18:12

Survey: One-third of Estonians consider themselves middle class

17:46

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

17:17

Tallinn city official to appeal ISS detention in court

17:02

Estonian professor: Energy prices increase won't end until war does

16:43

Regulator: Retailers must display past month's lowest price during sales

16:40

Kallas on fuel excise duty reduction: Other EU states advise against it

16:30

EDF has 11 serving senior level officers, 14 more retired or in reserve

15:44

Rally-themed exhibition opens at Estonian National Museum

15:12

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

09:41

Weather service issues heavy rain warning across Estonia

15:12

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

18:41

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

17:46

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: