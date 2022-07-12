Tallinn city official to appeal ISS detention in court

A Tallinn city government district elder (Vanavallem) is contesting his detention at the courts. The Internal Security Service (ISS) detained the official, Tõnis Liinat (Center), last week, on suspicion of involvement in bribery.

Paul Keres, counsel for Liinat, who was elder in the district of Pirita and who is in custody for two months, confirmed to ERR on Tuesday that his client was contesting the detention, though declined to comment on the content of the suspicion, calling it too "raw" at this time.

The appeal, to be filed at the second-tier circuit court, is currently being prepared, though it is not known exactly when it will be submitted, Keres added.

The court order which permitted the ISS to detain Liinat stated that he would remain in custody for two months.

Last Monday, July 4, the ISS detained a total of four people in relation to suspected corruption. A 51-year-old man is under suspicion of bribery, a 40-year-old man of bribery and aiding and abetting the same, while a 49-year-old man stands suspected of bribery, insurance fraud and causing property damage, it was reported at the time, while northern district prosecutor Triinu Olevi said that Liinat was under suspicion of using his position to direct decisions concerning the procurement and contracts related to Pirita's streets, green areas and beach maintenance, for personal gain, and not relating to the political party to which he belongs.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) called the development: "A very serious case."

Liinat was Pirita district elder from May 2019.

The day after his detention, Tallinn City Government announced that his powers as Pirita district elder had been suspended, and that Kaido Saarniit, who had been working as a district elder in Haabersti, in the west of the capital, would take over the Pirita role.

