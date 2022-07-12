Riigikogu standing committee chairs to be redistributed under new coalition

News
White Hall of the Riigikogu.
White Hall of the Riigikogu. Source: Patrik Tamm/ERR
News

With the formation of a new government coalition including the Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), the chairs of several of the Riigikogu's 11 standing committees will likewise be redistributed.

Under the new coalition agreement, the Reform Party, which commands 34 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu, will be given the chairs of the Cultural Affairs Committee, the Economic Affairs Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Of these, the Economic Affairs Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee are already currently chaired by Reform MPs — Kristen Michal and Marko Mihkelson, respectively.

Junior coalition partners Isamaa, with 12 seats, and SDE, with 9, will each be given the chairs of four standing committees.

To be allocated to Isamaa are the chairs of the European Union Affairs Committee (currently Reform), Environment Committee (Reform), Rural Affairs Committee (Center) and Finance Committee (Isamaa).

The Social Democrats, meanwhile, will be given the chairs of the Constitutional Committee (currently Reform), National Defense Committee (Center), Social Affairs Committee (Center) and Legal Affairs Committee (Center).

In addition to the 11 standing committees, there are currently another four select and study committees in the Riigikogu: the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee, the Study Committee on the Development of Estonian Language Instruction, the Anti-Corruption Select Committee and the State Budget Control Select Committee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:12

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

14:45

Two golds for Estonia's seniors at Euro Basketball Championships in Malaga

14:12

Tallinn names new transport chief

13:46

Eesti Energia ready to implement incoming coalition electricity price plan

13:31

Riigikogu standing committee chairs to be redistributed under new coalition

12:44

Tallinn street art campaign draws attention to impact of climate change

12:16

Rally Estonia 2022: Increase in traffic checks in southern Estonia mid-July

11:49

EU agencies recommend second COVID boosters for elderly, medically at risk

11:16

Fishing lobbyists challenge government over Linnamäe hydroelectric dam

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

09:41

Weather service issues heavy rain warning across Estonia

11.07

Daily: Ex-Reform MP Palling involved in multiple conflicts of interest

09.07

Traffic scheme to change in Kesklinn, Põhja-Tallinn in July

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

11.07

Finance minister: Coalition agreement to have €270 million budgetary impact

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: