Riigikogu standing committee chairs to be redistributed under new coalition

With the formation of a new government coalition including the Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), the chairs of several of the Riigikogu's 11 standing committees will likewise be redistributed.

Under the new coalition agreement, the Reform Party, which commands 34 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu, will be given the chairs of the Cultural Affairs Committee, the Economic Affairs Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Of these, the Economic Affairs Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee are already currently chaired by Reform MPs — Kristen Michal and Marko Mihkelson, respectively.

Junior coalition partners Isamaa, with 12 seats, and SDE, with 9, will each be given the chairs of four standing committees.

To be allocated to Isamaa are the chairs of the European Union Affairs Committee (currently Reform), Environment Committee (Reform), Rural Affairs Committee (Center) and Finance Committee (Isamaa).

The Social Democrats, meanwhile, will be given the chairs of the Constitutional Committee (currently Reform), National Defense Committee (Center), Social Affairs Committee (Center) and Legal Affairs Committee (Center).

In addition to the 11 standing committees, there are currently another four select and study committees in the Riigikogu: the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee, the Study Committee on the Development of Estonian Language Instruction, the Anti-Corruption Select Committee and the State Budget Control Select Committee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!