Raivo Tamm to head the Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

Isamaa and the Reform Party revealed their new Riigikogu committee heads.

Aivar Kokk will be running the Riigikogu Finance Committee, Andres Metsoja the Environment Committee, Sven Sester the Rural Affairs Committee and Raivo Tamm the European Union Affairs Committee for Isamaa.

Of Reform members, Kristen Michal will chair the Economic Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson the Foreign Affairs Committee and [former Education Minister] Liina Kersna the Cultural Affairs Committee that is also responsible for education. The Security Agencies Monitoring Select Committee will be run by Toomas Kivimägi, Estonian Language Training Problem Committee by Jürgen Ligi and Anti-Corruption Select Committee by [former Defense Minister] Kalle Laanet.

The division of committee chairman positions was included in the coalition agreement of the Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

SDE MPs will be running the Constitutional Committee, National Defense Committee, Social Affairs Committee and Legal Affairs Committee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!