Riigikogu elects new vice-presidents

News
Helir-Valdor Seeder and Martin Helme.
Helir-Valdor Seeder and Martin Helme. Source: Erik Peinar/riigikogu
News

Riigikogu members elected Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder and EKRE chairman Martin Helme as board members on Tuesday.

Seeder received 46 votes and Helme 35. 

Eighty-four MPs cast their votes and three ballots were deemed invalid.

The board consists of one president and two vice-presidents. Its role is to coordinate the work of the parliament and members are elected for one year.

The president of the Riigikogu, currently Jüri Ratas (Center), is the second most important official in the country after the President of Estonia, and can temporarily carry out their duties if need be.

Ministerial replacements

Due to seveal MPs returning to the parliament and others becoming ministers, several changes have been made to the composition of the 101-seat Riigikogu.

Reform MPs Aivar Viidik, Ülle Rajasalu and Tiiu Aro will leave the Riigikogu to make room for former ministers Andres Sutt, Maris Lauri and Liina Kersna.

SDE's Toomas Jürgenstein and Reili Rand will join the parliament in place of Riina Sikkut and Lauri Läänemets, who will take up ministerial positions.

Siim Kiisler, who was expelled from Isamaa in March for being a member of the Parempoolsed faction, will replace Urmas Reinsalu, who has become foreign minister.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Raivo Tamm to head the Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

16:55

Raul Rebane: Local, national and international

16:31

Tallinn's Old City Harbor tramway construction to cost €46 million

16:23

EU agrees €3.5 billion subsidy for Estonia's social development

15:52

Lääneranna Municipality to relocate six Soviet monuments to local museum

15:30

Meelis Münt: Half-way point to nuclear plant decision

15:12

Estonia to get back over half of value of arms sent to Ukraine from EU

14:54

Expert: Businesses lobby in Estonia more actively than non-profits

14:24

Estonia's inflation up to 22 percent in June, still fastest in EU

14:23

Estonian athletes raise €10,000 at auction to support Ukrainian army

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office Updated

15.07

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

18.07

EDF commander: Russia has failed to break the Ukrainian people

18.07

Estonian hotel, spa rates to go up this fall

08:44

Seizing weapons held by Russian citizens to require additional manpower

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: