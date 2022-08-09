Former Reform Party MP running for office on Hiiumaa

A former Reform Party MP is running for office in Kärdla, capital of Estonia's second-largest island, Hiiumaa.

Aivar Viidik had to leave the Riigikogu following the change in government last month, and is now running for the post of district elder in Kärdla, according to local daily Hiiu Leht.

The post was vacated after Liisa Randmaa, the previous district elder, stepped down to return to higher education.

The coalition agreement signed nationally between Reform, Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE); the latter are the dominant party on Hiiumaa, requires the post to be filled by a Reform Party candidate; Viidik is also chair of the party's Hiiumaa branch.

Liili Eller is deputizing in the intervening period; should the municipal council approve Viidik's candidacy, he will start work in the second week of August, Hiiu Leht reported.

With a population density of around nine people per square kilometer, Hiiumaa is among the most sparsely populated of Estonia's regions, and Kärdla is the only town of any size. The island is sub-divided into five districts: Along with Kärdla, there is also Emmaste, Kõrgessaare, Käina and Pühalep.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!