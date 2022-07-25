Economy ministry wants special plan from Hiiumaa offshore wind developer

News
Wind power.
Wind power. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Renewable energy producer Sunly Wind wants to construct an offshore wind farm near Hiiumaa the output of which would just fall short of the 400 megawatt limit starting from which a special plan is required. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications finds that a special plan is still required for the wind farm and refused to initiate building permit proceedings.

Sunly Wind asked the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) to launch building permit proceedings for a wind farm of 33 turbines on 82 square kilometers.

According to the Planning Act, wind farms with a net output of 400 megawatts require a special plan. Sunly Wind has plans for a 396-megawatt farm.

The Supreme Court in 2018 revoked the wind energy part of the Hiiu County sea area plan. The ministry finds that this means Sunly Wind's farm still requires a special plan as the sea area in question lacks a national thematic plan.

The ministry said the offshore farm would have considerable spatial effect and its location is a matter of national interest, which is why a state special plan or other equivalent plan is needed for a wind farm in the Hiiumaa sea area. Because of this, the ministry asked the TTJA not to launch permit proceedings.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

