Kiisler to represent Parempoolsed in Riigikogu as Reinsalu replacement

Siim Kiisler, who was thrown out of the Isamaa party in March, will join the Riigikogu as the alternate member of incoming foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Kiisler says his goal is to represent the interests of the Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) group looking to register as a political party.

"There was support from Parempoolsed. The people I spoke to encouraged me to go and take the group's message to the parliament," Kiisler told ERR in terms of why he decided to join the Riigikogu.

Asked where his support might lean, the politician said he will be siding with the taxpayer.

"The main problem we see today is the coalition and opposition making hugely wasteful promises with no sense of responsibility. Whereas I cannot really tell the difference between coalition and opposition parties in this respect. It is the same concern in case of all Riigikogu forces," Kiisler said.

"We believe that wealth can only come from work and business. And we want to make sure entrepreneurs can enjoy a good business environment and for there to be good jobs so people can make money and pay taxes. Next, we need to make sure tax money is used sensibly and not spent on too many social benefits," Kiisler added.

He said that the Parempoolsed group is working to register as a political party by late summer and has close to the 500 members this requires.

Kiisler served as regional minister in Andrus Ansip's second and third government and as environment minister in Jüri Ratas' first.

Kiisler joining the parliament will effectively cost Isamaa one of their 12 votes in the Riigikogu.

Viidik, Rajasalu and Aro to leave the Riigikogu

Because the Reform Party will have to give up three ministerial posts in the new government, former ministers Andres Sutt, Maris Lauri, Liina Kersna and Kalle Laanet will be returning to the Riigikogu.

Aivar Viidik, Ülle Rajasalu and Tiiu Aro will have to surrender their seats, with current Reform MP Hanno Pevkur leaving the parliament to take up the post of defense minister.

The Riigikogu seats of Social Democratic Party (SDE) members Lauri Läänemets (interior minister) and Riina Sikkut (economic affairs ministers) will go to Toomas Jürgenstein and Reili Rand.

New members of the Riigikogu will be sworn in on Tuesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!