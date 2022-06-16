Parempoolsed planning to launch political party this summer

Former Isamaa Party faction Parempoolsed (right-wingers) is planning to launch a political party this summer if it can attract the required 500 members.

Association chairman Kristjan Vanaselja told ERR preparations to found the party are being carried out including the creation of regional associations.

"We must be able to clearly show that we have ideas and capabilities and that we are across Estonia," said Vanaselja.

"The question is how can we show ourselves to be a strong force that has the potential to pass the electoral threshold [5 percent] at the next Riigikogu elections."

He said the party wants to go to the March 2023 election with a full list.

The chairman said he was not concerned that Isamaa, from which the group split earlier this year, is negotiating to be part of the next coalition. A Reform/Isamaa/SDE coalition makes sense when looking at Estonia's security, he added.

But Parempoolsed is worried about the country's finances which he said are "out of focus". Estonia will find itself in an economically difficult place in the future, he believes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!