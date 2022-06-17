Turu-uuringud: Center and Isamaa manage to boost rating

Turu-uuringute ratings. Top row from left to right: EKRE, Reform Party, Center Party, Eesti 200, Isamaa, SDE, Estonian Greens.
The regular poll by Turu-uuringud AS saw the Center Party boost its rating from 13 percent in May to 17 percent in June, with Isamaa also gaining considerable ground.

The Center Party managed to stop its ratings slump that saw support for the party drop from 20 percent in January.

Isamaa overtook SDE when its rating jumped from 6 percent in May to 10 percent in June.

The Reform Party remains the most popular political force also in the Turu-uuringute poll with 31 percent of the potential vote in June. The party clocked a rating of 32 percent in May.

Support for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) was 18 percent, down slightly from 19 percent in May and more noticeably from January's 24 percent.

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 also lost ground to land on 12 percent in June. The party's rating was 20 percent in January and 16 percent in May.

Support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE), on course to join Reform and Isamaa in Estonia's next ruling coalition, was 7 percent.

The Estonian Greens clocked a rating of just 1 percent, down from 3 percent in May.

The pollster interviews 600/700 citizens at least 18 years of age monthly.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

