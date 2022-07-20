Norstat ratings: Isamaa continues to climb in polls

The rating of the newly coalition Isamaa party continues to climb and has reached 9 percent in pollster Norstat and NGO Institute for Societal Studies' recent report.

The latest results give the Reform Party 33.5 percent of the vote, Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 19.6 percent and the opposition Center Party 17.1 percent.

Reform has lost 1.3 points since mid-June, while the ruling party's rating is considered stable right now, Norstat conclude.

EKRE has lost a point since last week, while support for Center has hovered around the 17 percent mark since March.

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 come in fourth (10 percent), Isamaa fifth (9.1 percent) and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) sixth.

Center Party (green), EKRE (black), Reform Party (yellow), Isamaa (blue), SDE (red), Estonian Greens (light green), Eesti 200 (light blue).

Support for Isamaa climbed over 9 percent in July, highest it has been since the spring of 2019. SDE have gained 1.3 points in the last month.

Coalition parties have the support of 50.2 percent of respondents and the opposition 36.7 percent.

The recent aggregate results reflect the period between June 14 and July 18 during which time 4,001 voting-age citizens were polled.

Norstat looks at the last four weeks' aggregate results guaranteeing a sample of at least 4,000 people.

