Norstat ratings: Isamaa continues to climb in polls

News
Isamaa politicians Mihhail Lotman, Urmas Reinsalu and Raivo Tamm.
Isamaa politicians Mihhail Lotman, Urmas Reinsalu and Raivo Tamm. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The rating of the newly coalition Isamaa party continues to climb and has reached 9 percent in pollster Norstat and NGO Institute for Societal Studies' recent report.

The latest results give the Reform Party 33.5 percent of the vote, Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 19.6 percent and the opposition Center Party 17.1 percent.

Reform has lost 1.3 points since mid-June, while the ruling party's rating is considered stable right now, Norstat conclude.

EKRE has lost a point since last week, while support for Center has hovered around the 17 percent mark since March.

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 come in fourth (10 percent), Isamaa fifth (9.1 percent) and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) sixth.

Center Party (green), EKRE (black), Reform Party (yellow), Isamaa (blue), SDE (red), Estonian Greens (light green), Eesti 200 (light blue).

Support for Isamaa climbed over 9 percent in July, highest it has been since the spring of 2019. SDE have gained 1.3 points in the last month.

Coalition parties have the support of 50.2 percent of respondents and the opposition 36.7 percent.

The recent aggregate results reflect the period between June 14 and July 18 during which time 4,001 voting-age citizens were polled.

Norstat looks at the last four weeks' aggregate results guaranteeing a sample of at least 4,000 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:57

New Isamaa ministers join the party

08:28

Norstat ratings: Isamaa continues to climb in polls

08:26

Tallinn launches campaign encouraging more considerate nightlife

19.07

Reinsalu: Russia's economic backbone must be broken

19.07

Health Board: Over 1,500 coronavirus cases diagnosed last week

19.07

Two more cases of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

19.07

Estonian agency: Järvan becoming minister won't mean conflict of interest

19.07

Raivo Tamm to head the Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

19.07

Raul Rebane: Local, national and international

19.07

Tallinn's Old City Harbor tramway construction to cost €46 million

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office

19.07

Seizing weapons held by Russian citizens to require additional manpower

18.07

EDF commander: Russia has failed to break the Ukrainian people

19.07

Estonia's inflation up to 22 percent in June, still fastest in EU

19.07

Estonia to get back over half of value of arms sent to Ukraine from EU

19.07

Number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 doubles in one month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: