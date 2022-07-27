Norstat ratings: Support for SDE starting to rise

Support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has started to rise after the party joined the coalition, a new survey from MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and Norstat Eesti shows. Isamaa's rise continues.

The poll, which combines four weeks of data, shows Reform is the most popular party with 33.2 percent followed by EKRE (19.3 percent) and the Center Party (17.1 percent).

Support for Reform is declining slightly, having fallen by 1.6 percent since mid-June, although it still has a 14 percentage point lead. EKRE fell 1 percent over the week and Center stayed the same.

The top three are followed by Eesti 200 (10.2 percent), Isamaa (9.1 percent) and SDE (8.4 percent).

SDE's rating has risen 2.1 percent over the last month, and alongside Isamaa, it is the only party that has increased its support level this summer, Norstat said in a statement.

The majority of respondents — 50.7 percent — support the coalition parties Reform, Isamaa and SDE, and 36.3 percent of respondents supported Center and EKRE.

The survey's aggregated results were gathered between June 27 and July 25 and 4,006 Estonian citizens of voting age participated.

The margin of error depends on the size of the proportion of the largest group — Reform — which was +/-1.46 percent.

