Party ratings: Support for EKRE inching upwards

EKRE MPs Kalle Grünthal and Mart Helme.
EKRE MPs Kalle Grünthal and Mart Helme. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Recent polls saw support for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) grow slightly, while that of the ruling Reform Party shrank.

The Reform Party remains on top with 33.9 percent of the vote, followed by EKRE on 21.3 percent and the Center Party on 16.5 percent.

EKRE gained 1.5 points, while support for Reform and Center remained largely unchanged.

The top three is followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 9.1 percent, Eesti 200 on 8.7 percent and Isamaa on 8.1 percent.

After months on the rise, support for Isamaa has come down 1.3 points in the last two weeks to put it behind Eesti 200 again. At the same time, support for the latter is also lowest it has been since October of 2020.

The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens had 1.4 percent of the vote.

Support for the coalition came to 51.1 percent and that for the coalition to 37.8 percent.

Center Party (green), EKRE (black), Reform Party (yellow), Isamaa (blue), SDE (red), Greens (light green), Eesti 200 (light blue).

The recent aggregate results cover the period of July 19 to August 15 during which time 4,006 voting-age citizens were polled.

Pollster Norstat claims an error margin in direct proportion to a party's overall support, so for instance the margin for Reform is +/- 1.47 percent, compared with +/- 0.85 percent for Isamaa.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Norstat

