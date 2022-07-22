Isamaa overtakes Eesti 200 in Norstat poll

Isamaa politicians.
Isamaa politicians. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
While non-parliamentary Eesti 200 was still ahead of the coalition Isamaa party in pollster Norstat's four-week aggregate results, last week's changes have reversed this.

The latest aggregate results for the last four weeks (involving 4,000 respondents) gave Eesti 200 10 percent of the vote and Isamaa 9.1 percent.

But looking at the weekly poll from July 12-18 published on Friday, Isamaa has managed to gain the upper hand for the first time in a long while, with 10.7 percent compared to 8.3 percent for Eesti 200.

Eesti 200 also lost out to Isamaa's coalition partner the Social Democratic Party's (SDE) 8.8 percent in the recent results.

Weekly results tend to fluctuate more, with the aggregate result from four weeks providing a more reliable picture. That said, the results of the July 12-18 poll confirm recent ratings trends for both parties.

Support for Eesti 200 has been in decline since the beginning of the Ukraine war as their supporters tend to overlap with those of the Reform Party that has taken a strong lead on security issues.

Support for Isamaa has been growing since they became the kingmaker after the collapse of the previous Reform-Center government. Isamaa is also seen as having been the most successful at recent talks and getting its items into the coalition agreement.

Making the new government has also helped the rating of the Social Democrats.

Center Party (green), EKRE (black), Reform Party (yellow), SDE (red), Greens (light green), Eesti 200 (light blue)

Party ratings (four weeks' aggregate results top, weekly results bottom

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Norstat

