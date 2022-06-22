Norstat poll suggests support for EKRE and Isamaa growing

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder (left) talking to EKRE's Martin Helme at the Riigikogu.
Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder (left) talking to EKRE's Martin Helme at the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The weekly poll of NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat AS suggests support is edging up for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Isamaa, with other parties' ratings stagnant.

The Reform Party remains firmly in the lead with 34.5 percent of the vote, gaining just 0.3 points since last week.

The opposition EKRE have found 1.1 percentage points to land on 20.9 percent.

Support for the Center Party in third remained virtually unchanged, dropping from 17.9 percent to 17.5 percent.

In fourth place, non-parliamentary Eesti 200 have 10.6 percent, followed by Isamaa in fifth (7.3 percent) and the Social Democratic Party in sixth place (6.3 percent). Support for Eesti 200 has hit its lowest level since November 2020.

Isamaa have found 2.5 points in the last two months.

Support for the Estonian Greens remained steady at 1.7 percent.

Norstat polls use the aggregate result of the last four weeks, with the latest results covering the period of May 24 to June 20. Half the respondents were interviewed over the phone and half online.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Norstat poll suggests support for EKRE and Isamaa growing

