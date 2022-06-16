Pollster: Eesti 200 continues to lose ground, Isamaa coming up

June brought little change to party ratings compared to May – support for the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 continues to fall, while kingmaker Isamaa has gained a little.

The regular Kantar Emor poll commissioned by ERR still has the Reform Party as people's first choice in June on 32 percent, even though the party has lost a point since May to suggest support for it has plateaued.

The Conservative People's Party (EKRE) came in second managing 18 percent, which the party also clocked in April.

Support for the Center Party in third fell from 16 percent in May to 15 percent in June.

The rating of non-parliamentary Eesti 200 also dropped to 15 percent from 17 percent in May and 21 percent in April.

Isamaa, that recently opted to try and negotiate a new coalition with Reform and SDE, gained two points for a rating of 9 percent in June.

Support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) climbed from 7 percent in May to 8 percent in June.

The Estonian Greens retained their rating of 3 percent, with the Party for the Future of Estonia clocking less than 1 percent.

The share of undecided people fell from 30 percent in May to 25 percent in June.

The Reform Party was the most popular choice for ethnic Estonians on 38 percent, followed by EKRE (20 percent) and Eesti 200 (15 percent), Isamaa (11 percent), SDE (7 percent) and Center (6 percent).

The Center Party was the first choice of non-ethnic Estonians (46 percent), with Eesti 200 taking 15 percent, SDE 12 percent, EKRE 11 percent and Reform 10 percent of the group's vote.

The Reform Party was also the first choice of Tallinn residents (30 percent). Center came in second on 26 percent and Eesti 200 third on 17 percent. SDE had 7 percent, Isamaa 5 percent and Greens 4 percent of the Tallinn vote.

Kantar Emor polled 1,537 voting-age citizens between 18 and 84 years of age in June 9-14. Half of respondents were interviewed online and half over the phone.

--

