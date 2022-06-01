Party ratings: Reform continues rise, EKRE support ebbing

Support for the Reform Party, already the most popular party according to surveys, continues to rise, while that for the second most-supported party, EKRE, has been falling lately, a recent poll has found.

A total of 51 percent of respondents to the survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), supported the two coalition parties, Reform and the Center Party, combined, while 33 percent backed any of the three opposition parties – the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa.

Center's support has continued to hover around the 16-18 percent-mark since the start of March.

The top three parties are followed by Eesti 200 on 12.9 percent, SDE on 7.2 percent, Isamaa on 6.4 percent and the Greens on 1.8 percent, Norstat says.

5 percent is a significant level, since during an election, a party requires a minimum of 5 percent of the vote to win seats in any constituency.

The aggregate results cover the period May 4-30, while just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled.

The next elections are to the Riigikogu, March 5 2023.

