Ratings: Support for Reform Party still rising

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Support for the Reform Party is still rising, data from a new survey from pollsters Turu-uuringute AS shows. Over the last month support for EKRE, Eesti 200 and Center has fallen slightly.

Reform is currently supported by 32 percent of respondents, the survey shows, a 2 percent increase compared to April. This is as high as when the party was in opposition and the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition was governing.

In January, Reform was the fourth most popular party in the Turu-uuringute AS monthly survey. Its support has risen over the course of the war in Ukraine and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' response to it.

The new survey shows EKRE is the second most popular party, but a considerable way behind, at 19 percent. In April, their support was 20 percent.

Eesti 200 polled third with 16 percent, a loss of 2 percent from April, followed by Center on 13 percent.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) rose 1 percent to 8 percent, Isamaa fell by 1 percent to 6 percent. The Greens polled 2 percent.

Approximately 700 Estonian citizens over the age of 18 took part in the poll.

Pre-war, post-war ratings comparison

Looking at Turu-uuringute AS' ratings from January and May, the Reform Party has become the most popular party while EKRE has slipped to second.

Reform has almost doubled its level of support from 18 percent to 32 percent.

At the same time, EKRE's has fallen from 24 percent to 19 percent.

Eesti 200 saw a 4 percent dip, from 20 percent to 16 percent.

Center has fallen from 20 percent to 13 percent, this is the biggest fall, pushing the party from joint-second most popular to fourth.

There was been almost no change for SDE and Isamaa.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

