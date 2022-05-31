Combined ratings: Reform only party to see support rise in May

The coalition Reform Party continues through May as most highly-rated political party according to the combined results of the three major market research firms in Estonia which conduct regular polls.

Reform's coalition partner, Center, saw its rating remain relatively static, while the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 both saw their ratings fall.

Support for Reform ranged between 32 and 34 percent of those polled by the three different companies – Kantar Emor, Turu-uuringute and Norstat – and in the case of Kantar Emor, the rating for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' party increased on April's figure.

EKRE's support fell slightly to a combined 18.57 percent, and ranged from 16.5 percent (Kantar Emor) to 20 percent (Norstat) by individual pollster.

Eesti 200's support fell from close to 20 percent (combined) in March to as low as 15.2 percent (combined) for May.

Center's combined remained relatively unchanged at 15.4 percent for May, and he same could be said of the other two opposition parties – the Social Democrats (SDE – 7.4 percent) and Isamaa (6.3 percent), as well as for the non-parliamentary Greens (2.7 percent).

Reform and Eesti 200 appeal to some of the same demographics, including young professionals, and have fairly publicly-stated stances similar on social issues.

The prime minister's party has continued to poll strongly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began over three months ago.

The combined ratings for each party are in the table below, by individual market research company, as well as combined (koondkeskmine) while the bar chart shows combined ratings for each party for March (sky blue), April (royal blue) and May (dark blue). Keskerakond is the Center Party, Rohelised are the Greens and Tuleviku-erakond is the non-parliamentary TULE party.

The next elections are to the Riigikogu in March 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!