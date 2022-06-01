UK think-tank awards Kaja Kallas 2022 Grotius prize

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has been awarded this year's Grotius prize, issued by conservative think-tank Policy Exchange, and will be presented with the award to the accompaniment of remarks from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Kallas will be presented the prize on Monday, June 6, accompanied by a vote of thanks from British foreign secretary Liz Truss, as well as the pre-recorded remarks from Boris Johnson.

Readers wishing to view the accompanying webinar, starting at 4.05 p.m. on June 6, can register here.

Policy Exchange is the UK's leading think-tank, with the mission of developing and promoting new policy ideas in the interests of delivering better public services, a stronger society and a more dynamic economy, the organization says on its website.

The Grotius award was initiated in 2020 and is named after the Dutch humanist philosopher and polymath Hugo Grotius (1583-1645).

Grotius is credited with being one of the pioneering thinkers in the development of the concept of a society of states governed by the rule of law and mutual agreements, as opposed to brute force.

Kaja Kallas has been highly visible in the international media, particularly since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine just over three months ago, and has consistently called for, among other things, not kow-towing to the demands of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and of fully supporting Ukraine's rights as an independent nation, by all means possible.

The inaugural recipient of the Grotius award was then-prime minister of Australia, Scott Morrison.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

