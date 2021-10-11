Baltic, British ministers discuss ties with Russia, China

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania met with the British Foreign Secretary during a visit to the United Kingdom on Monday.

The ministers were expected to discuss the situation in Belarus, Euro-Atlantic security, climate change and cyber security, Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said.

After the meeting, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said it was "excellent" to meet new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

She added the allies are committed to "enhancing cooperation in digital, cyber, development cooperation and trade".

