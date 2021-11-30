British, Estonian foreign ministers discuss security during Tallinn visit

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Tallinn.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed regional security with Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) during a visit to Tallinn on Tuesday.

Truss will also visit the military base in Tapa to meet with members of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup, which is led by a contingent from the United Kingdom.

Liimets said the pair had a "warm exchange of views".

"We highly appreciate excellent co-operation in enhancing European Security and standing for our common values," she wrote on social media after the meeting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told news agency BNS topics ahead of the meeting that topics of discussion included current security issues related to NATO and Europe, including the situation on the border between Belarus and the European Union and on the border between Ukraine and Russia.

Liimets last met Truss during a visit to the UK in October alongside the Lithuanian and Latvian foreign ministers.

They will also meet again during the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Riga this week.

Editor: Helen Wright

