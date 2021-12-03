Foreign minister: OSCE impact depends on mutual trust of member states

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) attended the annual OSCE ministerial meeting in Stockholm, where discussions covered the organization's role in upholding peace and security, advancing democratic values and supporting the international order based on international law.

Estonia considers reinforcing the founding principles of the OSCE a central issue. "We discussed how the OSCE platform could be used to increase understanding between countries, resolve conflicts, advance human rights and uphold a broad security concept," Liimets said via press release on Friday.

In her statement, the foreign minister noted the continued breaches of international law in the OSCE region and human rights violations in occupied areas posed a great security threat to our neighborhood. "Estonia would like to see that the principles we have agreed on are protected and trust, predictability and transparency in international affairs are ensured," Liimets said.

She added that several important agreements were not reached this time. "However, I must highlight the ministerial statement in support of the 5+2 format for resolving the Transnistria conflict." Liimets noted, adding that the impact of the OSCE depended on the political will, openness to dialogue and mutual trust of member states in dealing with the issue.

Minister Liimets also spoke at a side event on Belarus, organized by Denmark, Germany and the United Kingdom, which covered the deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus following last summer's presidential elections.

"The international community must keep events in Belarus under scrutiny. It is crucial to launch the dialogue offered by the OSCE but rejected by Belarus so far," the foreign minister said. "The people of Belarus must have a chance to decide their future in an open and democratic way."

The minister had separate meetings with her counterparts from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Canada and Moldova on the sidelines of the OSCE's annual ministerial meeting. She also attended a side event organized on Ukraine to reiterate support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and the non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea.

