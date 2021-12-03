Foreign minister: OSCE impact depends on mutual trust of member states

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) attended the annual OSCE ministerial meeting in Stockholm, where discussions covered the organization's role in upholding peace and security, advancing democratic values and supporting the international order based on international law.

Estonia considers reinforcing the founding principles of the OSCE a central issue. "We discussed how the OSCE platform could be used to increase understanding between countries, resolve conflicts, advance human rights and uphold a broad security concept," Liimets said via press release on Friday.

In her statement, the foreign minister noted the continued breaches of international law in the OSCE region and human rights violations in occupied areas posed a great security threat to our neighborhood. "Estonia would like to see that the principles we have agreed on are protected and trust, predictability and transparency in international affairs are ensured," Liimets said.

She added that several important agreements were not reached this time. "However, I must highlight the ministerial statement in support of the 5+2 format for resolving the Transnistria conflict." Liimets noted, adding that the impact of the OSCE depended on the political will, openness to dialogue and mutual trust of member states in dealing with the issue.

Minister Liimets also spoke at a side event on Belarus, organized by Denmark, Germany and the United Kingdom, which covered the deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus following last summer's presidential elections.

"The international community must keep events in Belarus under scrutiny. It is crucial to launch the dialogue offered by the OSCE but rejected by Belarus so far," the foreign minister said. "The people of Belarus must have a chance to decide their future in an open and democratic way."

The minister had separate meetings with her counterparts from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Canada and Moldova on the sidelines of the OSCE's annual ministerial meeting. She also attended a side event organized on Ukraine to reiterate support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and the non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:51

EOD teams have disarmed 6,750 pieces of ordnance this year

19:35

Prime minister: Government not planning to make vaccination mandatory

17:59

Meteorologist: Weather will outsmart long-term forecasts

17:26

Defense League's Orkaan exercise to kick off on Friday

16:59

Alar Karis: Lockdown not a solution

16:32

Foreign minister: OSCE impact depends on mutual trust of member states

16:06

Tallinn Zoo polar bears mourn loss of newborn son

15:29

Covid vaccines have produced severe side-effects in 238 cases in 11 months

15:08

EDF task force arrives in Poland to support in countering hybrid attack

14:41

Estonia's most expensive consulate in San Francisco, cheapest in Pskov

14:14

Police officers targets of personal insults during Tallinn cafe protest

14:10

ERR: Culture minister confirmed that TV house funds would not be taken away

13:45

Former Reform secretary-general criticizes Kallas' leadership

13:17

Biggest vaccination insurance compensation payout to be €100,000

12:53

More than 23,000 people apply to leave pension system in third round

12:26

Prime minister addresses Riigikogu on EU policy and priorities 2022-2023

12:23

Circuit court: Coronavirus antibodies not equal to vaccinations

11:53

State real estate manager to sell Liberty manor complex

11:25

Environmental Board head: I would not call environment minister a friend

10:54

Haapsalu and Lääne-Nigula leaders unhappy with decision to cut ice roads

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.12

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

02.12

Consumers looking at sharp and comprehensive food price hike

02.12

OECD warns Estonia of economic overheating

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

01.12

Health Board predicts Estonia will reach 'green' risk level by Christmas

15:29

Covid vaccines have produced severe side-effects in 238 cases in 11 months

12:23

Circuit court: Coronavirus antibodies not equal to vaccinations

02.12

Vaccine insurance debate could begin this year

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: