Foreign minister: New Belarus sanctions should take effect on Thursday

News
Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets.
Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The European Union's new package of Belarus sanctions should enter into force on Thursday (December 2), Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said on Monday.

Speaking to ERR, Liimets said: "Preparations for Belarus' fifth sanctions package are almost finalized and they are planned to be adopted this week. This is planned for December 2."

The minister would not say who or what entities are on the list.

"Premature disclosure of this information could cause undue confusion. It would also allow these individuals to react quickly and, for example, restructure [their] assets or something similar," she said.

Estonia has not considered opening Taiwanese representative office

Asked, if Estonia will open a Taiwanese representative office, similar to Lithuania, the minister said this has not been considered.

On Monday, MP Madis Milling (Reform), who is part of a 10-member delegation to Taipei this week, said opening an office in Tallinn and diplomatic Taiwanese recognition could be Estonia's long-term goal.

But Liimets dismissed the idea when asked by ERR. She said Estonia communicates with China and has relations with Taiwan within the "One China Policy" framework which the EU also follows.  

Estonia also has additional relations with Taipei in the economic and cultural sectors.

"We have a number of practical activities, but we have not considered opening a representative office and neither side has shown any particular interest in it. At the same time, this has not prevented a relationship from developing," she said.

"Estonia does not currently plan to review this policy," Liimets added.

The issue has become a topic of discussion in the Baltic states after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a "representative office" - a de facto embassy - using the name Taiwan rather than the name of the capital Taipei.

Relations between China and Lithuania have soured since then and last week the Chinese embassy in Vilnius suspended the provision of consular services.

China denies Taiwan is its own territory and rejects any attempts by the self-ruled island to participate in international forums or establish diplomatic relations with other countries that would give it international recognition.

Milling is a member of the Riigikogu's Estonia-Taiwan Friendship Group.

Liimets to meet UK foreign secretary

On Tuesday, Liimets will travel to Riga to attend the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

She said it is hoped there will be messages from the alliance about unity and guaranteeing defense capabilities and deterrence in Europe.

"The renewal of NATO's Strategic Concept, which will be adopted at next year's Madrid Summit, is currently on the table, and it is very important from Estonia's point of view that this Strategic Concept reflects the current security situation and offers NATO tools to operate in this security situation," Liimets said.

The minister will also meet with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as part of the meeting of foreign ministers. Liimets and Truss also met last month in the United Kingdom.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:23

MP: Estonia should move 'step by step' towards recognizing Taiwan Updated

18:20

Foreign minister: New Belarus sanctions should take effect on Thursday

17:45

British electronic music band Jungle to perform in Estonia next year

17:22

AK: Booming economy raises question about bubble potentially breaking

16:57

US Secretary of State to visit Riga for NATO summit

16:33

Film of German rebel wins Black Nights Festival

16:11

Record electricity prices due to high demand, not specific to Estonia

15:50

Curling mixed doubles team undefeated in Riga World Cup victory

15:45

Baltic delegation meets president of Taiwan

15:28

Less than half of the €30 million for ventilation works to reach schools

15:07

Former education minster charged with fraud and embezzlement

15:06

Dental care too expensive for almost half of the population

14:37

Coca-Cola Plaza cinema to close due to low sales, restrictions

14:10

Health minister: We are thinking about more restrictions, not easing them

13:27

Administration looking for roadside toilet and trashcan removal solution

12:35

Almost 1,000 personnel to take part in Kaitseliit's Orkaan exercise

12:09

NATO, EU leaders stress 'solidarity' with Baltics amid border tensions

11:46

Estonia to chair Syria 'violent crimes' meeting at UN Security Council

11:14

Well-known Tartu bar Zavood closes after 26 years

11:00

Health Board: 306 hospitalized patients, 311 cases, 7 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

27.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 29

28.11

Coronavirus situation in Estonia falls to yellow level

28.11

Price of electricity to hit record-breaking €263.96 on Monday

14:10

Health minister: We are thinking about more restrictions, not easing them

08:17

Lutsar: It would be Illogical if vaccines do not work against new strains

11:14

Well-known Tartu bar Zavood closes after 26 years

26.11

Declassified documents reveal ID-card crisis from decade ago

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: