Kallas: Lukashenko must avoid creating humanitarian emergency in Belarus

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Wednesday said Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko must "avoid [a] humanitarian emergency" and called for UN agencies to be allowed to work in the country.

Kallas spoke with President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening about the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border where thousands of migrants have gathered for more than 10 days.

The Estonian prime minister said new sanctions must be enforced on Belarus as soon as possible. The EU is currently finalizing its fifth package of sanctions.

Writing on social media after the phone call, she said: "Lukashenko has responsibility to avoid [a] humanitarian emergency, he must allow UN aid agencies to become fully operational in Belarus."

Yesterday, the EU allocated €700,000 in humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people stranded at the border.

Von der Leyen also spoke with other members of the Baltic and Ukrainian governments on Wednesday.

After the call, Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte said appeasing Minsk "will only encourage rogue behavior".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:56

Spread of coronavirus falls from very high level to high

13:42

Estonia pledges PPA personnel to assist on Latvia, Poland borders

13:27

'Pealtnägija': Alpinist infected with coronavirus while climbing Everest

13:00

Booster dose recipients have had issues updating coronavirus certificate

12:33

ECHR: Estonian law does not protect attorney-client privilege sufficiently

12:00

Gallery: Edith Karlson's sculpture 'Good Old Times' unveiled in Noblessner

11:37

Kallas: Lukashenko must avoid creating humanitarian emergency in Belarus

11:28

Foreign minister: Athletes should decide on Beijing Olympics participation

11:01

Gallery: President formally appoints Erki Savisaar environment minister

10:55

Health Board: 450 hospitalized patients, 873 cases, seven deaths

10:29

Social Democrats announce city government candidates

10:14

Liimets: Sanctioning Minsk Airport, Belavia would be appropriate

10:11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

09:44

State budget bill passes second Riigikogu reading

09:06

Watch live: Estonia and Norway in the UN Security Council conference

08:51

Lasnamäe district mayor to take up Tallinn deputy mayor position

08:38

Kristi Raik: Of the bridge to Finland and multinationalism

08:13

Kontaveit's spectacular season ends with loss in Guadalajara WTA final

17.11

Minister: Tax burden should move towards consumption, consensus key

17.11

Foreign minister: Final Afghans to cooperate with Estonia will arrive soon

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

17.11

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

17.11

Government calls up 1,684 reservists for snap training exercise Okas 2021

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

10:11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

17.11

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

17.11

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

10:55

Health Board: 450 hospitalized patients, 873 cases, seven deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: